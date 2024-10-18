Police are ready to tackle skelms this festive through the use of technology and a collaborative approach to crime prevention. At the festive season operational launch in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain on Thursday, National Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola said they were focusing on 9 points, including gender-based violence (GBV) and extortion.

“(Regarding) GBV, we say to men that when you get a bonus at the end of the year, it doesn’t mean you should fight at home,” said Masemola. “We will make sure that by-laws are enforced by Metro police and Law Enforcement; make sure people don't make noise unnecessarily, and that people play music for themselves, and those who have clubs and taverns close on time. “We are going to fight against illegal firearms; make sure you don't buy stolen goods or property that may have been stolen (and) comply at the beaches and respect each other.

“Road safety is also going to be prioritised and if you drink, stay at home, we are going to be out there with roadblocks. “And I would like to urge people not to call me or Provincial Commissioner Patekile when you are caught drunk on the road, we will encourage the arrest. “Extortion which is a problem, we are going to find you and arrest you.”

On mission: Thembisile Patekile. Picture: Leon Lestrade. Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said he is confident this festive season will be safer through a recently formed partnership by the SAPS, City of Cape Town and Western Cape Government. In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the ‘Western Cape cooperation agreement for safety’ in Belhar, that will see the safety structures in these three spheres sharing resources. “It is encouraging that we are all speaking in one voice, as it isolates the criminal element. Criminals are few and with a joint venture like this we are surely going to triumph,” he said.