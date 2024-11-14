Squirrels are being killed for sport in Wynberg, an animal welfare organisation has warned, urging mense with information to come forward. The alarming trend has prompted the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) to step in, calling for community awareness and action against the brutal treatment of the little critters, which play a vital role in the local ecosystem.

On Monday, a squirrel was found wounded and paralysed after being struck by a pellet that shattered its tiny spine. Allan Perrins, spokesperson for AWS SA, confirmed that the injured animal was discovered in the road opposite Wynberg Girls' Junior School, a bustling area filled with children and families. Kwaad: AWS’s spokesman Allan Perrins. Picture: Tracey Adams He explains: “There is definitely somebody in that area with a pellet gun that clearly has an axe to grind with those squirrels. It's not the first, it’s one of many.”

Perrins said the squirrel had to be put down because of its injuries. “When this one came in it was still alive but paralysed because its spine was shattered. “There was nothing that we could do because you can’t reset the spine so we had to put the little guy down.”

He says squirrels, often seen scurrying in parks and gardens, play an essential role in local ecosystems. “Whether there is somebody going on a squirrel purge in the Wynberg area, I'm not sure.” Perrins said similar incidents were reported throughout the year. In three other recent cases, squirrels fell prey either to shootings, poisoning, or attacks from dogs and cats in the Wynberg and Plumstead areas.

Concern: Carmen Siebritz. Picture: facebook Ward councillor Carmen Siebritz described the squirrel serial killings as an absolute disgrace. Siebritz adds: “I'm particularly shocked to learn that it's happening so close to home and the community I serve, Wynberg.” She said the killings appear premeditated, and therefore, no reasonable excuses exist.