Traumatised neighbours of a man who burnt to death during a fire in his home say they can still hear his desperate screams for help. Mntuwana Mzwamandla Alfred, 42, died in his home in Phase 9, Tloome Street in Wallacedene on Sunday, where he lived with his wife Nolitha.

Neighbour Nomaphelo Memeca says: “He was alone at the time, we tried to break the burglar bars on the window but were unable to. “He was pleading with us to help him, but there was nothing we could do because the flames just got bigger. “I can still see how he put his hand through the burglar bars, and I hear his voice shouting ‘please help me.’’

David Jacobs, 48, says the deceased was from the Eastern Cape and nicknamed “Kleintjie”. Mntuwana Mzwamanla Alfred, 42, died in his home in Phase 9 , Tloome Street in Wallacedene on Sunday, where he lived with his wife Nolitha. Pic Solly Lottering Nomapelo Memeca buurvrou staan hier by uit gebrande shacks. Picture: Solly Lottering Jacobs says: “The fire reached my home as well and damaged my fridge, stove, washing machine and couches. Our electricity is off.” Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service, says the call for help was received at 12.47am on Sunday and 12 firefighters responded.

Bosch says: “A total of three structures were destroyed leaving three persons displaced. Sadly, one adult male sustained fatal burn wounds. The cause of the fire is unknown.” If you’d like to assist Jacobs please call 076 916 8148. The deceased’s family also needs assistance with his funeral. Please call Memeca on 072 316 1212.