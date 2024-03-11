If you think you’re too old to play with Lego, think again. The City of Cape Town’s departments of Social Development and Early Childhood Development (ECD) hosted the Valego Park Project Launch on Saturday at the Valhalla Park Multi-Purpose Centre.

The aim is to introduce Lego as a form of interaction and educational benefit among adults and young children. Lego spaces will now be set up at some primary schools in Valhalla Park and ECD centres. Service provider and director for Evolving People, Nina Benjamin, says besides hours of fun building things, Lego offer a variety of other benefits.

“The initiative is to introduce a community to Lego. We know Lego to be for early childhood development, but often our adults and seniors don’t realise the benefits that Lego has to offer so we have a workshop that introduces the seniors and adults to Lego and Lego play.” “Lego have multiple benefits which most toys don’t offer, it helps you physically, mentally and can help emotionally. “Someone who experienced trauma in their life, often Lego can be a coping and healing mechanism because they learn patience and are able to break away. For the seniors who suffer from stiff hands, it’s a way of exercising as well.”

The City of Cape Town’s departments of Social Development and Early Childhood Development hosted the Valego Park Project Launch on Saturday at the Valhalla Park Multipurpose Centre. Picture: Supplied Facilitator Laetetia Davids and Nina Benjamin (Director) picture supplied The City of Cape Town’s departments of Social Development and Early Childhood Development hosted the Valego Park Project Launch on Saturday at the Valhalla Park Multipurpose Centre. Picture: Supplied It was not just about building blocks but building a community, as the adults came out to play and were challenged to build a house and a boat using Lego. As many as 19 ECDs from Valhalla Park, Kalksteen, Montana and Charlesville came out to play, as well as Happy Hearts Senior Club and Angel Community Outreach representing Valpark Primary, Parkvale Primary and Beauvallon Secondary. Zahida Goulfarris-Ishmail, the chairperson of Velmont ECD Forum says: “The Lego will have a huge impact on the little ones. They are communicating and socialising, so it has a positive impact.