A Bonteheuwel man who was once again chosen for the National Deaf Sevens Rugby squad promises to make his community proud. The 24-year-old Tashriq Parker is one of two players hand-picked from the Western Cape and had to undergo gruelling trials in May 2024 before proving his worth once more.

He says: “It’s an honour to represent once again – knowing all the effort I put into the trials with so many great players who pitched. So it was kind of a battle, but I’m forever grateful.” From 3-8 August at St Stithians College in Johannesburg, the South African Deaf Rugby Association (SADRA) will host an innovative international Deaf rugby series for the first time on South African soil. Top teams from all around the world, including hosts South Africa, England, Australia, and Japan, will compete in this historic event.

In deaf rugby, players read each other’s body language very well, relying on eye coordination. Referees also make use of several hand signs, which form part of the rules of the game. Tashriq, who previously played in the World Deaf Rugby tournament in 2023 said this time around the opportunity is much bigger.

He says: “My community is 100% behind me, now it’s time to make my country prouder than before. Hoping to get sponsors, hoping to get scouts.” The blitzvinnige outside centre began playing rugby at the age of four and continued to play the sport throughout his time at school, where he excelled in sprinting as well. A professional decathlon athlete as well, Tashriq has already undergone 16 operations to try and fix his hearing, which has been partially restored.

He says: “Disability shouldn’t even be a factor if you want to achieve your goals. Think of disability as a gift from God to do greater things. Disabled means to be more enabled.” Tashriq also plays for SA in the Tens International. SADRA further announced a partnership with SuperSport Schools, ensuring that all the games will be broadcast live on the SuperSport Schools app.