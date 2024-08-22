Mitchells Plain motorists are in for a rough ride in the coming months as the City prepares to kick off the next phase of MyCiTi construction on AZ Berman Drive today. The construction is set last for approximately nine months and now concerns have been raised about the expected traffic nightmare waiting to happen.

The bus route will provide a service connecting Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha with the centres of Wynberg and Claremont. But the roadworks between Nduli Street and Petunia Street have already been labelled a headache to those making use of the road daily. Struggling: Denver van Aarde. Picture: supplied The two lanes serving traffic toward the R300 will be closed between Nduli Street and Petunia Street. The two lanes serving traffic in the opposite direction will accommodate traffic in both directions.

According to Alex Lawrence, the transport convenor of the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association (Mura), there isn’t much space to pull over in case of an accident or a breakdown. He says any obstruction in those lanes causes massive congestion. The section between Petunia Street and Pontiac Street will also be impacted by roadworks starting today.

Denver van Aarde, chairperson of Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport, says traffic is erg. He says: “They are struggling with time factors to get the children to school on time. In the afternoon it is not so hectic but in the morning, we are still struggling.” Van Aarde says despite the construction, traffic cops hou dik with roadblocks along AZ Berman Drive, adding: “That makes it more difficult, and we are also experiencing smash and grabs as guys are always lurking.”

Lawrence adds: “We sorely need uniformed officers to be on duty at these construction sites. They can clear traffic congestion much faster than construction workers.” According to a construction update on the MyCiti website, temporary public transport stops will be placed along the reconfigured road. People will also be able to safely travel on foot and avoid the work area with the help of temporary side walks and pedestrian crossings with traffic signals.

Marshall Nelson, a business forum member, reckons the City did not do its traffic homework. He says: “They are not doing it piece by piece, they are doing everything at once. They have not done a proper assessment yet to look at the transport congestion for this project. Ward 76 councillor Avron Plaatjies, however, says he is in constant communication with the project manager.