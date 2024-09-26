The bomb squad was called into Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Monday after laaities reported seeing a hand grenade allegedly in the possession of gangsters. Veranique Williams of the Community Police Forum says cops were called in after the children alerted a neighbourhood watch member who in turn informed the police. She says the discovery sparked fear.

Williams says: “The information around the incident is not clear but we have established that patrollers became aware of it and informed the police. “The officers searched someone in Theresa Street and found the device at another house. “The community was frightened because what would have happened if it exploded.

“The Anti-Gang Unit and the Bomb Squad was called in and the device taken away. “The community is very worried because where did they get it and what else is still in Tafelsig. The gangs are fighting almost everyday like cowboys and crooks.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident but says it was a training grenade.

“Police attached to the Anti-Gang Unit were busy with high density patrols in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain on Monday 23 September at around 5.52 pm when they searched a suspect. “They became suspicious when they noticed the uncommon waist band worn by the suspect. “The members interrogated the suspect and accompanied the man to his home in Theresa Street where they searched the inner and outer perimeters which resulted in the discovery of an explosive device.