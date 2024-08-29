One of the victims who survived Friday's mass shooting in Rocklands Mitchells Plain, has shared her harrowing experience, saying her life flashed before her eyes. The girl was amongst a group of people waiting at a tuckshop in Bosduif Road when shooters opened fire.

Diego Cupido, 15, Luke Middleway, 15, and Clayton Sterris, 17, were killed. The girl who was shot in both her legs says they were chatting outside as the shop was full when shots rang out. “My mind went blank. I looked around and everyone was running, there were even people falling over each other because everyone wanted to get away.

“I didn't even know I was shot until I was told that I’m bleeding.” The victim says she was rushed to hospital. “I saw how they brought Luke into the same room. I saw how they got the heart machines and heard how they asked for blood transfers, I was there when he died.”

She says reality hit hard when she was discharged the same night and had to go home. “Everything flooded my mind, I was supposed to start work on Monday (26 August). It would've been my first job since leaving school, now I am sitting with bullet wounds. “I am really heartbroken and I am still trying to process what happened.”

The community will be having a memorial service for the victims tonight. According to a report by Community Response Team (CRT), an emergency dispatch initiative, they were alerted to 23 shooting incidents between 19 and 25 August. These incidents were reported in Mitchells Plain, Atlantis, Sun Valley, Philippi, Manenberg, Kuilsriver, Delft, Scarborough, Heideveld, Bellville South, Bishop Lavis, Faure, Kleinvlei, Kensington and Cape Town CBD.