The Animal Welfare Society SA (AWS) says it’s taking action against the owner of an abused pit bull. The frightened pittie was rescued from a property in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Monday by AWS Inspector Julian van der Zandt.

The female dog, estimated to be five years old, was found tied to a wooden pallet with a short rope, while an enormous collar chafed her neck raw. Allan Perrins, AWS spokesperson, says the animal's decline is directly related to her owner, who continued to be difficult despite being offered numerous chances to improve the situation. The dog was suffering from a painful skin condition and pressure sores but her owner claimed that he never saw her show any signs of pain or discomfort, “despite having to sleep in a hopelessly inadequate shelter with a broken wooden pallet for a floor that offered almost no protection from the weather,” Perrins says.

Perrins says the owner also refused to accept that her skeletal condition is due to starvation and painful skin condition due to flea infestation. “He was instructed to untie her but refused to do so. He was oblivious to her muscle loss that caused her to wobble when she tried to stand up and defend her pathetic little environment,” Perrins says. “We try to educate before we confiscate but in this instance, the owner was totally uncooperative.”