Anthony Cupido, the man who was viciously mauled by two pit bulls earlier this month in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, is finally home after nearly three weeks in hospital, where he received 400 stitches to his body. Anthony, aka Anton, was attacked on 6 June while enjoying a bottle of ‘Oom Jan’ with his friend Spencer at the park in Galaxy Way, after the dog owner’s daughter had taken the animals for a walk without leashes.

A video of the horrific attack went viral, while one of the dogs was killed by a bus on the same day and the other had been confiscated by police. Healing: Anthony’s wounds. Picture: Patrick Louw Indeppendent Newspapers After 19 days, the 54-year-old was finally discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital on Monday, sporting bandages to his arm and leg after receiving a skin transplant, while his face has been left permanently disfigured. Speaking to the Daily Voice from his house yesterday, he says: “I am doing fine.

“I have pain in my right arm because the dogs bit a hole in my arm and it had to be stitched together. I had infection but they drained it out. “I think I had about two or three surgeries while in hospital, I don’t remember because I was sedated. “I was told that my head would also start paining, but so far I am alright.”

He adds: “I have a lot of stitches over my body, I think about 300 or 400 staples. I still get the visions of those dogs and how they attacked me.” Anton also gave a first hand account of his attack and explained: “The girl was walking with one dog in her hand and the other dog came running to me. “I thought he wanted to play and I kicked him away. She put the dog down and both dogs came running at me and started attacking me.

“I fell to the ground and both dogs were on top of me. “I fought back as the one dog wanted to come for my throat and the other dog was biting my head. I gave up because I got tired of fighting and said ‘die Here moet my weg vat’.” His concerned sisters Agnesia and Elizabeth Cupido say it is hard for them to look at him.

Agnesia says: “This is not Anthony’s face, he is totally disfigured. “We are upset about what happened but at the same time we are happy he is alive because he could have been dead. “The dog owner said that he will give a R500 every month till Anton recovers but he seems to have no remorse. I want the owner to pay Anthony out.”

The dogs’ owner, meanwhile, offered to help Anton financially: He tells the Daily Voice: "I went to visit Anthony when he was discharged and it was a great shock to see him in that state. “I said that I am so sorry for what happened because I did not expect it to happen.