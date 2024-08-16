Five pupils from Pinelands High School accused of selling their black classmates in a mock slave auction have returned to school as investigations continue. This was revealed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Last month shocking videos surfaced on social media showing coloured pupils selling their black classmates in a mock auction. The matter was reported to the school by concerned parent Merle Potgieter. In the clip entitled ‘Slavery at school is crazy’ black pupils can be seen behind a gate while their coloured classmates are heard making bids of between R50K and R100K. One pupil even offers to buy his classmate using Bitcoin crypto currency.

This led to the suspension of five learners as former teachers and current learners came forward to reveal more racist incidents. WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says the disciplinary hearings are continuing and require the attendance of "a large number of roleplayers“ before it is completed. “In terms of the Provincial Regulations relating to disciplining, suspension and expulsion of learners at public schools in the Western Cap, a learner can be pre-cautionary suspended for a period of up to seven school days. The five learners are therefore being accommodated at the school while the process is continuing, in line with these regulations.