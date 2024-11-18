A convicted pimp from Milnerton who was found guilty of trafficking vroumense from Springbok and the Eastern Cape to work as sex slaves in Cape Town has been sentenced to 335 years in the mang. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Edward Ayuk started tjanking after being slapped with five life terms for his horrific crimes.

Edward along with his cousin Yannick Ayuk have been in custody for over seven years after being busted by the Hawks for running a brothel in Brooklyn in September 2017. The duo went on trial in November 2021 alongside Ayuk’s estranged wife, Leandre Williams, in what was dubbed the biggest human trafficking case before a local court. The trio were slapped with over 40 charges, including rape, kidnapping, drug dealing and assault.

Confessed: Leandre Williams. Picture Henk Kruger / Independent Media During the gruelling trial several victims were transported from their hometowns to take the stand, testifying about the drug abuse, beatings and working on the streets. Williams, who was out on bail, took the stand in her own defence, denying she had trafficked women from Springbok. After the State closed its case, defence lawyer Advocate Bash Sibda successfully argued for the acquittal of 27 of the charges against Yannick.

After they were convicted, Williams turned on the father of her children and confessed that he had moered and sold women, claiming that she too was a victim but was too bang to speak up. In her lengthy judgment, Alma de Wet explained that while she could find no compelling reasons to divert from the prescribed minimum sentence for Edward, it was clear that Yannick, while he ran the brothel in the absence of Edward, had not exhibited violence towards the victims. De Wet said: “One of the first things that Accused 1 [Edward] did was to get them to smoke rocks [crack cocaine].

“This was part and parcel of his tactics to manipulate, coerce and intimidate them into doing his bidding. “The complainants were defenceless victims who were subjected to abuse of the worst form. “They were treated like objects and stripped of their dignity as human beings. They were treated like commodities by the accused for their greed of money and power.”

De Wet sentenced Edward to five life terms for every count of human trafficking, 15 years for living off the earnings of prostitution, 10 years for every count of kidnapping, 10 years for assault and another 10 years for tampering with ID documents. At this, an emotional Edward burst out in tears, wailing: “Jesus Christ! What have I done?” He was taken out of court and could be heard screaming as cops tried to console him and convince him to return to the court room.