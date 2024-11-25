Police spokesman Lt Col Malcolm Pojie explains: “The persistence and vigilance of members attached to the Flying Squad in pursuing intelligence of a vehicle with dark tinted windows, led to the discovery of drugs to the estimated value of about R4.5million on Saturday, 22 November 2024.

“The members who were performing crime combatting patrols in the gang ridden area of Belhar and Ravensmead responded to the intelligence received and spotted the suspicious vehicle travelling on Robert Sobukwe Road, gave chase and pulled the car off the road.

“Upon inspecting the vehicle, the members discovered two bags wrapped in bubble wrap and a sealed box for which the driver could not give account for.

“As a result, the driver and vehicle was escorted to Ravensmead SAPS where a thorough search of the car and packages were conducted during which it was established that the packages contained 38 plastic bags with 1000 mandrax tablets each as well as 30 plastic bags with uncut cocaine with an estimated value of R4.5 million.”