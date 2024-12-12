A flower ceremony for slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman was held at the Garden Route Mall parking lot on Thursday as his alleged killers appeared in court. Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, along with his son Joel, and Andre Naude gathered at the scene where Lifman was gunned down to show their respects.

The trio were also seen at George Magistrate's Court as the two men accused of being behind the high profile hit appeared for their bail hearings. Lifman died in a hail of bullets at the Garden Route Mall in George on 3 November. Shortly after the shooting which was captured on CCTV cameras, cops busted Johannes Hendrik Jacobs and Gert Johannes Bezuidenhout for the murder. Just days after the shooting Booysen claimed that Bezuidenhout who is also known as ‘Johnny’ was the right-hand man of PPA security shareholder Alwyn Landman, and said he was known to do Landman’s bidding.

At the time PPA management explained that the duo had only done contract work for the popular security company and denied any involvement in Lifman’s murder. Last week a raid by the Anti-Gang Unit at the PPA premises in Northgate Island sent tongues wagging as cops confiscated firearms. On the same day cops also raided the home of a PPA employee in Table View. During court proceedings it was heard that the defence counsel needed more time and the matter postponed to 16 January.