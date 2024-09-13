Incriminating cellphone evidence linking alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, to the plans to bomb the home of slain Anti-Gang Unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear have been revealed in court. Modack and his co-accused returned to the Western Cape High Court on Thursday where the Hawks National Task Team started to unpack the cellphone evidence of co-accused Amaal Jantjies.

Jantjies along with her gangster boyfriend, Janick Adonis, are at the centre of the investigation into the planned attacks on Kinnear’s Bishop Lavis home in November 2019. In the dock: Modack co-conspirators Janick Adonis and Amaal Jantjies. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Captain Trevor Shaw testified that Jantjies was busted after a suspected gang member was caught outside Kinnear’s home in possession of a hand grenade. When questioned by cops, he turned to piemp Jantjies.

Earlier testimony indicated that investigators were never able to access Modack’s chats as he allegedly forgot his access codes on the day of his arrest. Now text messages between Jantjies and a phone number which the Hawks claim was operated by Modack, reveals how the couple had allegedly orchestrated the attacks. Assassinated: Top officer Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied In his evidence, Shaw revealed that Jantjies had allegedly been paid R7000 for the purchase of cellphones to communicate with Modack and cops.

It is understood that Jantjies sought to corrupt former AGU officer Ashley Tabisher into giving her information on when cops would raid Modack’s homes. In voice notes played in court, Modack is heard asking Jantjies if she is “jas” after hearing two phones would cost R75 000. She later sourced two phones at a cost of R7000.

Shaw shockingly revealed that in the planning of the attack, the Elsies River mom, who had passed herself off as an attorney, managed to access Adonis in the holding cells at Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court and gave him access to a cellphone so he could communicate with Modack. In the voice notes, Adonis repeatedly asks Modack if he must proceed with the planning for the attack. “My bru, Moey, hoor hier. Ek gaan nou ry hier in ‘n ten minutes sien jy nou? Se gou vir my wat moet gebeur nou? Moet ek dit laat vanaand gebeur of wat?” he says in the audio recording.