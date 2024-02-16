A petition calling for the removal of a scrap dealer in Wetton has collected close to a 1 000 signatures. According to the petition, SA Metal, located on the corner of Wetton and Plantation Road, has become a thorn in the side of residents, causing issues such as crime, pollution and traffic in the area.

The petition created by an anonymous resident on Change.org almost a week ago claims that the mense of Wetton are deeply concerned about the negative impact that the scrap yard has on the community. A resident says: “Our sidewalks are being damaged, car-tyre punctures have become common due to nails, screws, shards of glass and pieces of metal lying around. “This is not only causing inconvenience, but also poses a serious safety risk.”

In the petition, the resident alleges that the scrap dealer is not suitable for the area and is a traffic nightmare. The resident continues: “SA Metal customers park on the red line and block business and residential driveways. It also contributes significantly to environmental pollution including noise and air pollution, which affects our quality of life negatively. A petition calling for the removal of the SA metal scrap dealer in Wetton has collected close to a 1000 signatures. Picture: Video Truck blocking the way for cars as it drives into SA Metal yard. Picture: video “We believe that removing this dealer will greatly improve these issues.”

SA Metal requested a detailed email containing the complaints of the residents, however, it did not respond to the allegations by deadline. The Daily Voice visited the scrap dealer on Tuesday, and a long line of clients could be seen parked in front of the premises as well as big trucks obstructing the traffic entering and exiting the scrap yard. Ward councillor William Akim says that this has been an ongoing problem since 2006.

Akim says: “I have inherited this problem. We already had meetings on-site with law enforcement, traffic and SAPS regarding the issue with the scrap collectors.” The scrap dealer is also believed to have drawn criminal elements from other areas to the neighbourhood. Akim explains: “The elements that come from everywhere, come with all their scrap and are damaging the infrastructure.