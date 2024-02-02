The former Springbok coach turned politician, Peter de Villiers has been suspended from his party on Friday. The suspension follows allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2023, the retired rugby coach was welcomed by the GOOD Party, founded by the now National Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille in December 2018, and sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature after being picked to replace former MPL Shaun August whose party membership was terminated. On Friday, the party’s secretary-general, Brett Herron confirmed the suspension. “GOOD has summarily suspended Peter de Villiers from all party activities after receiving a complaint of sexual misconduct from a party member.

“GOOD’s constitution is unambiguous on gender relations and gender-based violence. The constitution applies to all members, regardless of position,” Herron said. He did emphasise that De Villiers’ suspension did not mean he was guilty, but it reflected the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him. “The party will implement disciplinary processes to determine if the provisions of its constitution have been breached.

“Given the sensitive nature of the allegations, the party will, for now, be making no further comment on the matter,” Herron said. De Villiers, who was appointed Bok coach in 2008, was the first person of colour to coach the national team. He was a controversial figure during his tenure, having made numerous and sometimes bizarre comments in the media.