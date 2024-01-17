Learners at Perseverance Secondary School in Belhar will step into brand-new classrooms today thanks to the rollout of the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) Rapid School Build Programme. The school, which has been in existence for 35 years, has been extended for the use of the newly-built 12 classrooms, an art lab, a kitchen and a multi-purpose media centre.

Principal Farren Duminy told Daily Voice: “It’s like the birth of a new school. The old part of the school is 35 years old and being able to welcome our learners to this new section on their first day of school is something to be so proud of.” Manager of the new section, Ricardo April, says: “We are all excited for the learners and their parents to see this new section. It’s the start of a big school for Belhar.” Principal Farren Duminy knip die lint by die nuwe klas kamers van Perseverance Secondary School in Belhar. Picture: Solly Lottering. Teachers binne die nuwe geboude van die Perseverance Secondary School in Belhar. Pics: Solly Lottering. Clive Truter from WCED Rapid School Build Programme handed over the 72-working days project to the school.

He says: “We started working on construction on 3 October 2023. We would like to thank the security and staff for their support and patience.” WCED’s Bronagh Hammond says: “It is one of three new junior high schools just completed. It is part of the Rapid School Build programme. It is a brick-and-mortar school consisting of 12 classrooms.” Education MEC David Maynier says they are doing everything they can to build new schools at a faster rate than ever before through the Rapid School Build programme.