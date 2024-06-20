A pensioner was left homeless after her house went up in smoke. Magdalene Windvogel, 62, who offers counselling services to victims of crime at Kraaifontein police station, says she lost all her possessions in the fire at her Yvonne Street home in Scottsdene on Monday.

“I had plugged in my phone to charge and then I smelled burning plastic. “I thought it was people outside burning stuff but then I noticed this dark cloud of smoke coming from my kitchen. “I tried to unplug everything I could but it was too late, everything caught on fire, it happened so fast,” the devastated ouma says.

“Neighbours rushed to help and someone called the ambulance, and they eventually doused the flames. Luckily my grandchild, who is in Grade 5, was not at home at the time.” A hartseer Magdalene says they’ve been left with nothing but the clothes on their back. “I am just glad that it happened in the daytime and that we were all spared,” the grateful granny adds.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service says: “The emergency call was received at 12:55 of a house alight in Yvonne Street, Scottsdene, on Monday 17 June. “Crews from Brackenfell and Kraaifontein were dispatched to the scene. However upon their arrival the fire was already extinguished. “The area was declared safe at approximately 13:15 and no one was injured in this fire incident.”