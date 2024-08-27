Somali shop owners are being threatened with death if they do not pay protection money to a new extortion group operating in Philippi East. Local crimefighters reveal that a letter has been circulating, warning businesses not to pay protection money to another group from Lower Crossroads.

“There are new tax collectors from Marcus Garvey. Do not give these lower Crossroads boys money ever again, or else we kill every Somalian. Thank you. Be informed collection date is on the 5th every month,” reads the letter signed by “Marcus Garvey”. Former Nyanga Cluster chair and current member of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board, Martin Makasi, says the letter prompted an investigation by provincial police. Taking it seriously: Andre Traut. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency “What is happening is that this group is demanding that the group from Lower Crossroads not be allowed to ‘tax’ in their area. A meeting was called with the local schools which I attended because it was found that the learner attendance numbers had dropped as a result,” he says.

Makasi reveals that the extortionists are aged as young as 18 years old, and that they lead a lavish lifestyle. “We hear they are charging between R500 and R1200 and when one of the suspects was shot [dead] last week, it showed how lucrative the extortion is. He was driving a Mercedes-Benz as a youngster while the community is living in absolute fear. “Right now they are even extorting creches and daycare centres who are forced to pay as they worry about the safety of young children.”

Police confirmed they are aware of the letter and the origin of the threats are now part of a police investigation. Spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, says: “Additional operational forces have been deployed in Philippi East to ensure the safety of the community, and curb the gang-related violence. “Extortion is amongst the top crime priorities in the Western Cape and every endeavour is made to combat and root out the phenomena.