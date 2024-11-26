The Delft pastor accused of raping a teenager was expected to apply for bail on Monday but will instead be spending Christmas behind bars. Ebrahiem Sardien, 39, was arrested on 17 November after a 15-year-old girl reported him to cops the previous day.

He made his second appearance in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Instead of a bail application, the case was remanded until 22 January, for further investigation. It is understood that Sardien is currently out on parole for another matter and will now be serving out the rest of this sentence before he can apply for bail in the rape case.

Activism: Kaylynn Palm. Picture: supplied Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm said: “Action Society joined Women Impacting a Nation and members of the Delft community at Bellville Magistrates Court for a rape case of a 15-year old who was sexually assaulted allegedly by a pastor in Delft. “The incident occurred last Saturday. The case has been postponed to 22 January 2025 for further investigation.” It is alleged that he fetched the victim from her home for Bible study in Brackenfell but they ended up in Goodwood where he allegedly raped her.