A Delft Spiritual Crime Prevention leader has appeared in court for the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl. Pastor Ebrahiem Sardien was arrested on Saturday after the meisie reported an incident to the police.

Speaking anonymously, a community member explained that the accused went to fetch the girl from her home that morning. “Pastor Hiema or Ebie as he is known, usually fetches the girl every Saturday for praise and worship classes for about 2 to 3 hours. “The victim and her sister were supposed to go together but the sister couldn’t.

“The accused then drove to another pastor’s house in The Hague, he went to speak to the pastor. After that he said the route had to change and he had to do something in Goodwood, she said she is not familiar with the area. “They got to a house, with rental rooms, and a woman handed over a key to the pastor. The girl said Hiema gave her the key and asked her to charge his phone in the room.” Locale: Court innie Bellville. Picture: supplied The resident said the pastor allegedly followed the teen into the room.

“He entered and threw her against the door, and ended up raping her on the floor. He did all sorts of things to her because she’s still bleeding excessively. “He dropped her off an hour later at home and then sped off, he would usually talk to the mom but he didn’t. “The girl was left crying and when the mom asked what happened, she lifted her dress and asked why that had to happen to her.