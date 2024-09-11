A young pastor and digital content creator, who graduated just weeks ago, has been found murdered following a hijacking in Delft. On Monday, 2 September, Marshal Ganyau, 30, posted a photo and this message on his Facebook profile: “4 these and those that are still on the way... M grateful”.

In the photo, the smiling Ganyau is dressed in his graduation gown and cap. He had completed his studies in theology in Zimbabwe last month and was well known for his online platform called “Bhoo Here TV”. Ganyau had been visiting an acquaintance in Delft on Saturday when he was ambushed and abducted by three armed men who bundled him into his car, an Audi, and drove off to Philippi. Ganyau’s brother, Elvis Chibvuri, says their nightmare began when they tried to open a hijacking case after an eyewitness saw his brother being taken.

Waiting: Captain Frederick Van Wyk. Picture: supplied Elvis explains: “Marshall was a content creator and he was a pastor as well and he had just arrived in Cape Town from Zimbabwe last week.” He says Marshall went to meet with someone in Delft and a woman saw them greeting one another opposite a shop. Elvis adds: “A woman said three men approached him with a gun and then they took his car keys and they put him into the car and they drove off with him.

“When she saw what happened she called a relative as she knows the family. “My uncle contacted the car tracker company and within one hour they found the car in Philippi where they were starting to strip the car and Marshall was not to be found.” The hijackers managed to evade police and the car was taken to the police pound in Bellville South.

Elvis says: “My uncle went to the police station to explain what happened and said they wanted an eye witness and my uncle said the witness is scared because she lives in the area. “We asked the police to escort the family to where it happened and talk to the woman. They said we must open a missing persons case.” Chibvuri said without evidence that his brother had been hijacked, the family opened the missing person’s case and began searching hospitals and mortuaries.

Sadly, Ganyau’s body was found on Monday at Salt River Mortuary. Chibvuri say their family is devastated. He adds: “He was found in Philippi, he was stabbed but he was hijacked in Delft.”