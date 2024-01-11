Political parties have urged voters, particularly the youth, to use the second and final round of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Voter Registration Weekend, taking place on 3 and 4 February, to register to vote for the upcoming general elections. During the 18 and 19 November voter registration, the Western Cape recorded 51 343 new voters and 98 261 re-registrations in different voting districts.

The IEC registered 5 534 new voters between the ages of 18 and 19, but only 2 155 voters between the ages of 50 and 59. The overall registered voters in the province during the period were 227 620. Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said they had a satisfactory turnout at the registration weekend in November. He, however, called for more, saying: “We would like to build on that, and, once again, we would like to encourage all citizens who are eligible to vote to register at their voting stations or to update their personal details.