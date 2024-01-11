Political parties have urged voters, particularly the youth, to use the second and final round of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Voter Registration Weekend, taking place on 3 and 4 February, to register to vote for the upcoming general elections.
During the 18 and 19 November voter registration, the Western Cape recorded 51 343 new voters and 98 261 re-registrations in different voting districts.
The IEC registered 5 534 new voters between the ages of 18 and 19, but only 2 155 voters between the ages of 50 and 59. The overall registered voters in the province during the period were 227 620.
Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said they had a satisfactory turnout at the registration weekend in November.
He, however, called for more, saying: “We would like to build on that, and, once again, we would like to encourage all citizens who are eligible to vote to register at their voting stations or to update their personal details.
“We will be open from 8am to 5pm on the 3rd and 4th of February for registration. Also remember that the online voter registration facility is open to all until the date of the election is proclaimed.”
EFF Western Cape Chairperson Unathi Ntame has called on the young people to go out in their numbers to register to vote, saying that this is the only opportunity they have to oust the ANC.
The Democratic Alliance Provincial Leader, Tertuis Simmers, said the upcoming registration weekend will provide a last opportunity for voters to register to keep the Western Cape DA and to build on the successes already received.