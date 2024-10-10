Police are investigating cases of house robbery and murder, after an 80-year-old pastor from Parow was found tied up in his home on Tuesday morning. The murder of pastor Dirk Miller, who served at the Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa (AFM) church in Goodwood has sparked outrage.

Miller’s lifeless body was found in his bedroom in Parow North Lower on Tuesday morning just after 9am. It is understood that Miller, a father of three who lived alone, usually greeted mense in the road in the morning, especially on Mondays and Tuesdays which are bin days, but had not been seen for two days, causing concern amongst neighbours. Lived own his own: Pastor Dirk Mille. Pictures Leon Knipe His curtains were also drawn closed – something the neighbours say is never the case.

A resident says: “He was the neighbour who would pull in the other people’s bins when it got too late. I came home on Monday and my bin was still standing outside, I knew something was wrong.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed Parow police are investigating, reporting: “Upon [members’] arrival at the crime scene in ME Rothman Street at around 9.30am they found the body of the victim tied up. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

Parow North Lower Neighbourhood Watch Chairperson Stefan Carsten, who knew Miller, says he was met with a tragic sight when he entered the home of the deceased. An 80-year-old man and former Pastor of the AFM church in Goodwood Dirk Miller from Parow n was found tied up and murdered in his home, in an alleged robbery yesterday. Pictures: Leon Knipe Carsten shares: “We were alerted by neighbours who couldn’t get hold of the deceased, saying they are worried. “He also had two tenants [with separate entrances] who also raised the alarm, because they hadn’t seen him.”

Carsten says Miller was tied up, but did not want to divulge further information about his cause of death, but says the murder has raised safety concerns in the neighbourhood, adding: “This should also be a reminder for us to start looking after our elderly in our areas.” Church elder Henry Strydom, who served alongside Miller years ago, says the pastor was a kind-hearted man who was loved by all. Strydom shares: “I’ve known him for many many years, he used to be one of our pastors at Goodwood AFM.

“He would go out of his way to help anyone and everyone knew him, so when I got the call I was quite shocked that something like this happened to him. “I thought, who does something like this? It must have been some- one who didn’t know his value to the community.” Parow North Lower ward councillor Roger Canon, said while the nature of the incident is very sensitive, he called on everyone to be vigilant.