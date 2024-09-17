The family of the little girl who tragically passed away last month when a fire broke out at her creche, has finally laid their princess to rest. Five-year-old Sinesipho Mahoungou was found hiding under the table at the creche on the corner of Tallent and Voortrekker roads in Parow.

The little girl was the only victim who died in the fire. Her father Davy Mahoungou, 44, said with the help of the City of Cape Town, they managed to test her DNA privately and buried his daughter. At the time, the dad said he was informed that the pregnant woman who looked after the children had left the kids with her husband because she had gone into labour.

The husband managed to get all the children to safety except Sinesipho, who was burnt beyond recognition. The ward 26 councillor approached Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis for assistance. Moving: Walker spoke at funeral. Picture: supplied Hill-Lewis said his office was requested to assist with DNA testing costs, via the Mayoral Fund, and were able to help bring closure for the family.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of Sinesipho’s passing. As a father of a young daughter myself, I can imagine what the family is going through. I express my heartfelt condolences and pray that her family find strength and peace.” Sinesipho was laid to rest last Friday. Her mom, Khonzeka Mxabo, said her heart broke into a million pieces as the tiny coffin was wheeled into the church.

Mxabo thanked the ward councillor and mayor for assisting them. “The creche people said sorry but they couldn't say what happened, how my child ended up being the only one left inside. We also don't know how the fire started.” Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker says currently the top of the building is not being used as it was deemed unsafe.