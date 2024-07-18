Parliament has indicated that it has budgeted between R6 million and R14 million that will be used during the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) set to take place at the Cape Town City Hall today. The OPA takes place once every five years, after the provincial and national elections, to outline the new administration’s plans while also marking the official opening of the new five-year term of Parliament.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George: “This is just a budget, the actual expenditure may be less or slightly more depending on the reconciliation that we will be doing but this is the amount we have set aside based on the nature and scale.” However, it was said that this budget doesn’t include a gala dinner as it has been cancelled due financial constraints. In June, George said Parliament has almost doubled its budget for the seventh administration and they have set aside R58 million.

“In 2019, we budgeted R43 million for transition, in 2024, we budgeted R58 million. The budgeting is to make transitions for candidates, for flights, accommodation, tools of trade, inductions, and more,” he said at the time. Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza said so far, they are not aware of any members of parliament who plan to boycott the OPA. Her statement comes after the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) snubbed the first sitting of the National Assembly.