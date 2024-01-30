Neighbourhood watch members from Parktown are kwaad with police after their member was arrested when cops allegedly failed to show up. The 31-year-old man was arrested at his home in Parktown on Saturday morning following an alleged assault incident that took place on New Year’s Day.

Aqeelah Fiekie of the Parktown Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) says the member is being accused of something he didn’t do. Fiekie says: “There was a domestic issue at the member’s house. His brother’s girlfriend was drunk and stabbed his brother.” She says the girlfriend was “out of control”.

Fiekie says: “She was out of control, intoxicated. It was malicious damage to property the way this lady is going on. “She needed to be pepper sprayed to calm her down, but then she opened a case at Manenberg Saps and said our member was the one who pepper sprayed her.” Neighbourhood watch members gathered outside the Athlone Police Station on Saturday demanding that the member be released, claiming that Saps failed to come out on the day of the incident.