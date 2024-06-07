A panel beating shop in Athlone say they’ve lost income for eight days after council workers working on a faulty breaker left them without electricity. Mandy Hoy from Felix Body Works says they are unsure how they are going to pay their staff today.

She says after council workers worked on the breaker, the krag went off when they tried to use their sprayhood and compressor. “We phoned and emailed them to come back but they have not done so, every time they want to log a call then we need to wait another 24 hours which is unacceptable. Unfit: Circuit breaker tripped. Picture: supplied “We are a business who have lost income for eight days, we can’t even get the cars out to the clients as we can’t do anything.

“We have power in our office but not in our workshop because that is linked to the box outside which the City of Cape Town is supposed to fix. It is a very big loss for us.” She says only following a query by the Daily Voice yesterday, did the City workers come out to fix the faulty breaker. Councillor Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, says that the first fault was logged on 3 June and attended to on the same day, when council workers replaced the faulty circuit breaker on the property.