The Palestine national football team’s tour ended on a high note yesterday as the Lions of Canaan concluded their visit to the Mother City at the iconic Athlone Stadium. The visit was described as “the impossible dream turned possible”.

Palestine, who lost the first game against a Western Cape XI last week, came up against a South Africa Western Cape XI invitational team coached by two legends of the game, Jomo Sono and Boebie Solomons, as they vied for the Freedom Cup, but the visitors claimed a 1-0 win. The “Football 4 Humanity” campaign was initiated by Sports Stepping Stones (SSS), in partnership with the South African Football Association Cape Town (SAFA CT), in solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are currently being under siege by Israel. President Cyril Ramaphosa along with several dignitaries were in attendance at last week’s opening match.

Although the crowd was smaller this week, Cape Town received praise for the love shown to their Palestinian guests. Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub said this was the most inventive concept in the history of sports in his nation. Rajoub says: “This is the legacy of [Nelson] Mandela and the solidarity in this moment, we are very grateful.”

Since their arrival, the team has met Palestinian supporters from various Cape Town communities. Rajoub said this alone was enough. In a show of solidarity with Palestine and to demonstrate the power of sports in bridging divides, a charity match titled Football for Humanity was played between Palestine and South Africa on Sunday. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers In a show of solidarity with Palestine and to demonstrate the power of sports in bridging divides, a charity match titled Football for Humanity was played between Palestine and South Africa on Sunday. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The team visited several tourist sites like Table Mountain, as well as the colourful Bo-Kaap, which currently holds the world record for the largest Palestinian mural. He adds: “We won the two games when we landed here. We met the great natural and humanitarian feeling from your people.

“Here in Cape Town, not far from Robben Island, this is a message to the Palestinian people that we are not alone.” More visits are also on the cards as SAFA president Danny Jordaan confirmed that future solidarity games are being discussed. Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, says: “It was a moment for us to demonstrate what South Africa stands for. I hope the team has felt the love despite everything that is happening at home.”