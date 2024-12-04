A former lawyer who was accused of luring young boys to Muizenberg Beach and exploited them for sexual favours has been sentenced to eight years in the mang. More than three years after the arrest of Theo Hartzenberg, he was finally sentenced at the Wynberg Regional Court for his sex crimes this week.

Hartzenberg was thrust into the limelight in 2021 when the boys’ parents came forward to reveal graphic details. At the time, angry parents gathered at Muizenberg Magistrates Court when they revealed that the boys from Vrygrond were overheard talking about the incidents. When probed by their parents it was revealed that as the laaities visited the strand each day after school to skarrel for money in the parking areas, they had allegedly been lured by Hartzenberg and were paid to have anal sex with him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says in February Hartzenberg was convicted on a count of statutory rape, a count of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of engaging in sexual services of a person older than 18 years. Update: NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA Hartzenberg was slapped with more than 20 charges and after he pleaded not guilty, a full trial commenced. State prosecutor Jacqueline Hefele, called on a 21-year-old witness who has been homeless since he was 18.

He testified that acted as a guard while his friend had sex with Hartzenberg and he was later paid R100. The next day, the witness, his friend, and another boy had sex with the accused, and he paid them R100 each. A 16-year-old boy also testified via CCTV camera and he confirmed the evidence of the first witness. Ntabazalila added: “On the first occasion, he attempted to have sex with the accused but couldn’t get an erection and was paid R100. On the following occasions, he and the other boys had sex with the accused and at the bookies on weekends and each was paid R100. “He also alleged that other boys would go but not get an erection, they would be paid R50. He was a learner but would bunk school on Fridays to beg at the beach. His parents were not aware of what was happening.”

During the trial, Hartzenberg refused to testify. Ntabazalila confirmed: “The court sentenced him to eight years direct imprisonment for statutory rape with three years suspended for five years on condition he is convicted for a similar charge during the period of suspension. “It also sentenced him to eight years direct imprisonment for sexual exploitation of a child and three months direct imprisonment for engaging in sexual services of a person older than 18 years which was suspended for five years on condition that he is acquitted of committing a similar offence during the period of suspension.