A BMW driver has gone viral for his onbeskofte maniere after swearing at a petrol pump attendant who was busy clamping his wheel for illegal parking. The 28-second clip shows the burly driver of a white, branded BMW approaching the attendant at the Shell garage telling him: “Don’t touch my p*** car, take it off, take it off.”

When another petrol attendant tries to intervene, the driver tells him, “f*** you, your p**s. I’ll pay f*** all.” His female companion stands by the passenger side door. As the harregat man walks back and forth, the petrol attendant removes the clamp, and the other one tells the driver, “to park somewhere else next time”.

The rude man replies: “Why don’t you f*** off man, get a proper job”, before he and the woman get into the car and drive off. Onbeskof: Vuilbek BMW driver drives off. Picture: supplied The BMW Car Club Cape Town has released a statement on their social media pages saying that they are aware of the incident involving a member and do not condone the man’s behaviour. The statement reads: “We are aware of a recent incident involving an individual driving a vehicle displaying our club’s decals.

“While this person was previously associated with BMWCCCT, they are no longer a member. “This incident did not occur during an official BMWCCCT event and the behaviour shown does not reflect our values.” The statement says that BMWCCCT had met with the management of Shell Campground to address the incident.

However, Ameena Yacoob Pandor commented under the post: “This statement is disappointing. No accountability for his actions. “You haven’t said he will be kicked out (or) banned. What are the consequences of his actions? At the end of the day as a member it reflects on you as well.” Shell, meanwhile, replied on the post and stated that they are thankful to BMWCCCT for reaching out to them.

Shell responded with: “We would like to emphasise that it was never about the car being driven but more importantly about the unnecessary and disrespectful behaviour and attitude toward our staff. “Every employee has the right to a safe work environment, respect and dignity.” The video has caused a stir among viewers on social media.