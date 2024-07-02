A evastated Bishop Lavis family says they would like to know why Mathilda “Queenie” Levita was killed. The 39-year-old was attacked by unknown people on Saturday shortly before midnight.

Queenie had been walking with a 16-year-old neighbour at the time of the shooting, and the teen died on the scene. Queenie’s niece Lekita Jacobs, 21, says: “It was about 11.50pm when someone came to tell us that she had been shot at Lavis Drive. She was with Danny Boy [Daniel] when this happened. “We went to the scene and when we arrived the police were already there.

“All I could think about was to get to her and give her a hug, but the police stopped me and told me I would tamper with the evidence. Broken: Spot where Queenie was shot. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “I stood there and waited for the paramedics to come and take her away. My heart sank when I saw that she wasn’t responsive. She was taken to hospital where she died. “The unknown suspects shot her twice, in the arm and chest.”

Jacobs said she spoke to Queenie when she left home earlier that night. The hartseer niece says: “She called me to her room and she asked me to sing with her. We had fun and then she left and I didn’t know that would be the last time that I would ever speak to her. “We are all heartbroken, she has a pregnant 15-year-old daughter. Queenie was very excited about throwing a baby shower, she even modelled the clothes she planned to wear.

“I’m trying to be strong for her daughter. I’m hiding my emotions. “Queenie was known everywhere, everybody loved her. The people who killed her must have known who she was, unless they are not from the area.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

He confirms: “Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint on Saturday, 29 June 2024. “Upon arrival in Tafelberg Road, they found a 39-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested.