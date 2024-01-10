Cops are looking for an oupa who has allegedly stolen R1.2million of jewellery from unsuspecting neighbours. The crafty dief has been targeting the Oliver Court residential complex in Sea Point.

A photograph of the man was shared on social media on Monday as residents were warned to be on the lookout for him. A resident in the complex, who asked not to be named, says they found that the alleged thief had entered the complex by following an unsuspecting resident. The source says: “He came into the complex on 30 December and broke into two flats. He is in his 60s and what he does is he will ring all the bells and take note of the ones that go unanswered so he knows who is not at home.

“Then when a resident is coming or going, he slips in and knows exactly what flat to go to. He broke in and I know at the one flat, he has got some expensive jewellery.” Police spokesperson, Captain Nowonga Sukwana, confirms the cases and says: “Sea Point police have registered two cases where exclusive jewellery was stolen. The suspects fled the scene with jewellery to the value of R800 000 and R465 000. No suspects have been arrested.” Jacques Weber, director of the Watch Tower Group and chairperson of the Sea Point CID, confirms the spate of burglaries and says there were two other cases in the area recently.