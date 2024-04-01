Tears flowed in Manenberg this week as an elderly man died tragically in a fire which engulfed his family home as he rushed into the flames to save his wife. The heartbroken family of Carl Minnies,79, said Easter will never be the same as instead of celebrating the holy weekend in their grandparents’ home, they are now grieving as they try to pick up the pieces.

Daughter Joyce, 47, said her father and mother were at home with their grandchildren when a fire suddenly broke out at the back of their home on Wednesday. She said panic spread as neighbours gathered to provide assistance. “We still don’t know what caused the fire but everybody started running out. My father did make it out, but in the panic he ran back inside thinking my mother, Rita, 74, was still inside.

“He went to look for her and he collapsed in the lounge. They were married for 55 years and they have four children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. “He would have done anything for her. But sadly, in the panic, he didn’t realise that she was safe outside already.’’ The family said a neighbour braved the flames and managed to remove the elderly man and rushed him to hospital where he died after inhaling too much smoke.

An elderly man, Carl Minnies in Manenberg, died in a tragic fire incident that happened in Manenberg Avenue. Picture: Supplied Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received the call for help at 11.30am. “Fire crews from Mitchells Plain, Lansdowne, Epping and Ottery fire stations attended the scene with two fire engines, water tanker, bush tender, skid unit and a rescue vehicle. “The one flat on the ground floor was alight as well as the informal structures in front and at the rear of the building.

“We are unable to confirm any fatalities as one person was removed to a medical facility prior to our arrival. “Two males and one female were treated for smoke inhalation, however two of them absconded and we treated the other adult male. The fire was extinguished at 12.50pm. The cause is yet to be identified.’’ When Weekend Argus arrived at the family’s gutted home a day later, they revealed their grandmother had left to stay with relatives due to the extensive damage to the property.

Granddaughter Rushdah Touffer said: “Easter will never be the same. My grandparents lived in this house for 46 years and just before his death we were all preparing for Good Friday. “We already knew that he would go to the shops and come home with fish, hot cross buns and chocolates for the children. “My granny would spend the whole day making pickled fish and on Friday everyone would arrive. He was the pillar of this house.

“This is the place we come for Easter, Christmas and the family even celebrates Eid here. As I embraced Islam, he always made sure I felt at home regardless of religions.’’ An elderly man, Carl Minnies in Manenberg, died in a tragic fire incident that happened in Manenberg Avenue. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. An elderly man, Carl Minnies in Manenberg, died in a tragic fire incident that happened in Manenberg Avenue. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. She said the family are now trying to rebuild the home for their grandmother but need help. “This has been the place she has lived for most of her life and she has not got the means to rebuild. She lost absolutely everything and we would appreciate any help we can get.’’