A 72-year-old ouma from Delft says she can finally sleep after cops busted her friend’s son who viciously attacked her during a house robbery. The frightened woman, who asked not to be named, says she has had sleepless nights for three weeks as she feared the drug addict who slammed her on her bed, choked her and threatened to make her vrek, would return.

The elderly woman from Voorbrug says she was relieved on Sunday when cops finally caught the 30-year-old suspect. She says on 15 August she was at home in her wendy house when the attacker, who is known to her, knocked on the door saying his mother was asking for oil. The ouma says as she stood up to fetch the oil, he told her that she should get a Ben 10 and when she shrugged him off, he attacked her.

Battered and bruised: Delft ouma wounded. Picture: Patrick Louw / Independent Newspapers She says: “He told me a lot of nonsense. “Ja, ek moet vir my ’n boyfriend kry, ’n Ben 10, en ek sê jong, ek het nie tyd vir die nonsens nie, moenie met my die nonsens kom praat nie. Ek kan sy ouma gewees het. “And then he was on top of me and beating me and he said, vir jou gan ek vrek maak.

“He took my cellphone and picked up the bottle of oil and said, look how aunty falls.” The ouma says she shouted and immediately called for her children, who took her to a local hospital. The ouma’s eyes and jaw were left black and blue as a result of the attack.

She says after registering a case, she she received a visit from police on Sunday, asking her to identify the suspect as they had caught him. The ouma adds: “It was the first time I could sleep. My head still pains very much. “He hit me with the fists all in on my head and choked me. He was high [on drugs]. He looked mal.