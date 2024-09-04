The elderly woman who was reportedly raped by her own grandson has died in hospital. According to police, the 71-year-old died from natural causes.

Cops confirm that the 27-year-old suspect will remain behind bars and still faces the rape charge. A community member said a relative found fluids in the private parts of the frail old woman while changing her nappy on August 8 in Casablanca, Strand. On case: Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi. Picture: supplied Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Niklaas Thysen, said they were alerted to the incident on August 20.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in Strand Magistrate’s Court where he abandoned his bail. The matter was postponed to 2 October. The accused’s mother says she’s been dealt with a double blow: “On one hand my son is behind bars and on the other my mother was the alleged victim and now has died. I know that my son is innocent and this is really traumatic. I don’t even want to talk about the day that we heard about what happened.”

The 41-year-old daughter said her mom had been sick for some time. “She had chronic illness and also TB, so when she came to live with us, she forgot her pills and the nurses said I must go and get the medication but then this (alleged rape) happened.” The elderly woman is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.