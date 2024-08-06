A Delft ouma tragically lost her life after sustaining two point-blank gunshots to her face during a break-in. On Sunday evening, 73-year-old Elizabeth Botha, passed away following a home invasion perpetrated by two unidentified suspects.

Her relatives were in another room when the shooting happened. Dangerous: Leiden, Delft. Picture: Patrick Louw Vicolize Botha, 41, says: “I told my son’s girlfriend that I didn’t feel like being at home and so asked her and my grandson to walk with me to Voorbrug. “We had been gone for 10 minutes when the shooting happened. When we returned home one of my neighbours told me that my mother had been killed and was lying inside the house.

“She had been shot in the eye and forehead.” She says the two suspects were seen walking into the Olifant Road’s house around 6pm, minutes before the grandmother of 11 was killed. Visiting: Chesleen May, 21. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Chesleen May, 21, says: “Before I left with Vicolize, I was with my boyfriend in the other room as Elizabeth was making food.

“Her granddaughter said she was hungry, and the victim got up and dished up for her. “I left my boyfriend as they were sitting in the other room, they then said they heard the gunshots. What’s baffling is that they didn’t go anywhere else in the house but just shot Elizabeth in the entrance of the kitchen.” Vicolize says they suspect the killers were looking for her 25-year-old son.

She adds: “Ever since his friend was killed earlier this year, there have been incidents like people throwing things on the roof. People have shot twice at the house. Daughter: Vicolize Botha, 41. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “They blamed him for the murder but my son is not a gangster, and doesn’t want to be a gangster and that is one of the problems. “We have been informed that two people were arrested, I hope they never come out of jail. We are going to court and ask them to keep them inside.”

However, police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says no arrests have been made yet. She reports: “Delft police registered a murder for investigation following a shooting incident on Sunday at Oliphants Crescent, Leiden, Delft, where a 73-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports members attended the crime scene where they found the body of a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound sustained to her body.