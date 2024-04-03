Manenberg residents are mourning the loss of a beloved ouma who tragically died in a fire which engulfed her home on Sunday night. The hartseer family of ouma Gadija Camroodien, 59, says she died in hospital after her organs failed due to smoke inhalation on Monday morning.

Son Mohammed Shareef, 32, says they were called to his mother’s home in Red River Walk on Sunday night when residents saw large plumes of smoke and flames. Dead: Gadija Camroodien, 59. Picture supplied “We weren’t here and we are not sure what happened. But when the fire broke out, the community called us to come and we got my mom out and took her to the hospital. “She was burnt on her arms and legs but the doctors told us that her organs like her lungs and kidneys had started to fail from all the smoke she inhaled. Most of her injuries were internal and she passed away on Monday morning.”

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, confirms the incident and says they received the call for help at 9.30pm. Destroyed: Home in Red River Walk. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “Fire crews from Epping, Ottery and Lakeside attended to the scene with a fire engine, water tanker, skid unit and a rescue vehicle. One flat was found to be alight with the adjacent flat partially damaged,” he says. “We cannot confirm any fatality as the adult female was transported to hospital prior to our arrival. According to the report, one female suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on scene. The fire was extinguished at 10.20pm. The cause has not been determined.”

Police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, confirms the ouma later died in hospital and says police have now opened an inquest docket. Meanwhile, Shareef says it will be a bleak Eid as they bury their mom and try to rebuild their home. “My mom worked as a seamstress and was very popular in the community for always helping people out with clothes for Labarang. She worked in various factories but after she suffered a stroke, she worked mainly from home.