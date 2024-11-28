An Athlone man who confessed to raping a 63-year-old mentally-ill ouma has been sentenced to 23 years in the mang by the Wynberg Regional Court. Less than nine months after cops went on the hunt for Raymond Matthews, 36, he confessed to targeting the elderly woman while her family was away, after her relatives gave him a place to stay.

Earlier this year, the family of the mother of three spoke to the Daily Voice, revealing the shocking details of the attack, after Matthews abandoned his bail application. They explained that the granny was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and suffered a mental breakdown several years ago. The family gave Matthews a place to stay after he asked for help.

United front: The ouma’s family and activists. Picture: Mahira Duval On 27 February, the victim’s sister left the home in Hazendal to visit the Sassa offices at 5.30am and this was when Matthews entered the ouma’s room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told the family. Medical checks confirmed the rape and a criminal case was opened, but Matthews went on the run.

He was later arrested, and protesters from the Callas Foundation in Bridgetown protested outside court and wrote a letter to the Magistrate asking for bail to be denied. A 33-year-old relative says Matthews told the court he was sorry for what he had done. The relative explains: “He appeared on 20 November and the Magistrate gave him 23 years.

“She said he could have gotten life, but because he admitted to the crime and showed remorse he was given a lesser sentence.” “He is a known drug user and at one point sold drugs and was convicted for that. He also has a case of sexual assault involving a small girl.” Raymond Matthews The relative says Matthews was previously arrested for murder, adding: “When it came to the murder, we know he spent nine months in jail but was not prosecuted because the eyewitness refused to give a statement to the police, where he stabbed a man to death with a screw driver.”