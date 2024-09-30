Police are investigating the horrific murder of an elderly woman inside her home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. Ellen “Antie Malan” Malan was found tied up and murdered in her bedroom in Steenbokberg Street on Saturday afternoon.

It is suspected that she was strangled. Her son-in-law, Dimitri Karelse, explains that the ouma lived on her own: “We all live close by so we would take her lunch and pop in there. She was a very independent, God-fearing woman." “On Saturday, I went in to take her food, I called out and she didn't answer.

“I went to the room and saw her in the corner. I thought maybe she had fallen again because she wasn't on her bed, so I went to call her grandson across the road to help. “He then noticed she wasn't breathing, and then we saw the clothes [tied] around her hands and feet.” Lived alone: Antie Malan’s home in Steenbokberg Road. Picture: supplied Ellen’s heartbroken granddaughter, Megan Karelse, describes her ouma as a people’s person.

Megan adds: “She loved everyone; she even loved dogs and cats. That's how lovable she was. “She had her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but then she had the community who were also her children, which is why we can't understand who would do this and why they would do this.” According to a source close to the investigation, the perpetrator is believed to have entered through a back door connected to Ellen’s bedroom.

The source adds that while all the cupboards in the kitchen had been opened, nothing appears to have been stolen from the house, raising more questions. Neighbours have expressed their horror and fear at the murder. GRISL find: The Mitchells Plain CPF’s ‘Benji’ Williams. Picture: supplied Deputy chairperson of the Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum, Veranique “Benji” Williams, visited the family to offer support and express condolences.

Williams says: “My heart goes out to this elderly woman and what she must have gone through in her final hours being strangled. “To the family and the community where pensioners live, especially those who live on their own, please go and check up on them as often as you can. They are the mothers and fathers of our communities.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that a murder case had been registered for investigation.