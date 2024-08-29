Ouma Susanna Apolles just turned 100, and is celebrating it with a four day bash this week. Susanna was born in Mamre on 27 August 1924 and moved to Lansdowne as a child.

She had nine children, including two sets of twins, and embraced her role as a stepmother to nine more. Today she is the proud grandmother of 27 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ouma Susanna, who doesn’t look a day over 70, gives God all the glory for her milestone and says: “I don't feel old at all.

“I believe that it is only by God's grace that I could reach 100.” “My favourite Bible verse is Proverbs 3:5-6. ”Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him“. Family: Apolles with her kids, grandkids, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild. Picture: supplied The youngest of six siblings, the former teacher had an eventful life and has travelled across the world, including Europe and North America.

Her teaching career began in the rural town of Burgersdorp, and she broke barriers by becoming one of the first women elected to the Lansdowne Moravian Church Council, and also served as chairperson of the Women's Association. She was involved in the Eoan Group, and even served in the Home Guard during World War II. Fighting for change during apartheid, in 1999 she was invited to dine with Nelson Mandela at his residence, where he penned a personal note, calling her "an impressive grandmother who is rich in grandchildren."

Granddaughter Carla Apolles, 40, says Ouma’s health is still good, and although she uses a wheelchair to get around these days she can still stand on her own two feet. “It is an amazing accomplishment,” Carla says of the 100-year milestone. “We are truly blessed to have her with us. Ouma has taught us that if you put God first, then you can achieve anything.”

Carla describes her Ouma as a friendly and happy woman who is always ready to crack a joke. Sussana now spends her days watching tv, reading her Bible, playing board games and even attends a fitness class weekly for mobility exercises. The family is celebrating over four days, kicking the festivities off with a prayer meeting on Monday, and an intimate family party yesterday on her birthday.