A video showing a young man assaulting his grandmother has taken the internet by storm with many people baying for his blood. The 19-year-old from Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, has since been arrested by the police and is set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

The police revealed yesterday that they had tried to arrest the teen at the time of the incident in June, but the family intervened. In an argument over food, the teen tells his ouma he will cook for himself. She asks him: “Cook for yourself? Which food will you cook?”

He then says: “Where do you get the food that you are cooking from? No respect: Ouma had to clean up. Picture: screenshot Before the elderly woman could reply, he viciously hits out and smacks her until she falls to the kitchen floor. While on her knees, he orders her to pick up a pot of rice that had fallen and spilled during the assault.

The helpless woman asks her grandson: “Why are you trying to kill me? Who sent you to come and kill me” The suspect replies: “Am I trying to kill you?” before threatening to hit and kill her. Yesterday, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut released a statement saying they have taken the 19-year-old suspect into custody.

He says: “Kraaifontein police learnt of a video that went viral on social media platforms where a teenager is seen assaulting a senior citizen, and registered a case docket for the incident last night [Wednesday]. “The victim, who is from Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, was traced to where she is being treated in hospital for an ailment not related to the assault, but she declined to submit a statement. “Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred a month ago in June at the residence of the victim and that SAPS were summoned to the scene, but it is said that the family took the matter in their own hands and refused police assistance.

“The severity of the matter was realised when a video of the incident was circulating on the internet, and on this basis SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim. “The suspect, aged 19 who is the grandson of the victim was arrested at his residence in Wallacedene last night [Wednesday] and he is scheduled to make his court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrates court once he has been charged. Traut adds: “Crimes against women and children are on top of SAPS’ priority list, and we will not be turning a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard.”