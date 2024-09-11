Chelry Smith thought he had gotten away with the perfect crime. But justice has finally been served for Hazel Georgina Shariefa Augustus, 12 years after her murder. The State proved despite the absence of DNA and eyewitnesses that Smith stabbed Augustus, 33, on December 23, 2012, and stole her cellphone a day after attending the 60th birthday celebrations of her mother.

Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority said Smith was sentenced to life in the Knysna Regional Court for the murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstance. State prosecutor Aspirito Riccardo White relied on circumstantial evidence, medical reports, and witnesses which linked Smith to the murder. Murdered: Hazel Georgina Shariefa, 33. Picture: NPA “The deceased and her family celebrated her mother’s 60th birthday on 22 December 2012, and the young people moved to different taverns after the formal celebrations at the community hall and family home in New Horizon in Plettenberg Bay,” Ntabazalila said.

“He was the last person seen with her in the early hours of 23 December 2012 at Job’s Tavern. “She was found dead and her cellphone missing. “The cellphone which was switched off on the day of the murder and only switched on again on January 12 2013, was found under the mattress where the accused stayed.”

Smith claimed he and Augustus sat under a tree and were kissing when he was attacked by a man named Ricardo, who had left him with a broken jaw. He claimed he left Augustus behind and ran away. “He returned to where he left the deceased (the next day), found her lying on her back and saw a knife handle lying in front of the deceased, panicking because people last saw the deceased with him and knew his history.