A 65-year-old swimmer was injured after he was attacked by a mystery sea animal at Blue Waters beach near Mnandi beach. Authorities are investigating whether a shark or seal was responsible for the incident, while nearby beaches implement precautionary measures.

The incident took place around 1pm on Saturday, when the man was bitten by an animal while swimming and sustained lacerations to his hands and feet. Gregg Oelofse, the City of Cape Town’s Coastal Manager, says: “The species of animal involved in the incident is unconfirmed at this stage. Eyewitnesses suspected the animal to be about the size of a domestic dog.” He said the man was in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries and received medical attention from lifesavers on the beach before being transferred to hospital.

Looking: Gregg Oelofse. Picture: David Ritchie Pictures of the man with bandages around his hand and foot were circulated in crime WhatsApp groups shortly after the incident. Oelofse adds: “Further investigations are underway to determine the exact animal species, which could be any of a number of smaller shark species or also a seal.” Meagan Green, who said she’s the man’s daughter, commented on a Facebook post about the incident, saying: “The person in the image is my father. He is in a stable condition and received a number of stitches in his hands and feet. I would like to thank those who helped and assisted him, during and after this terrible incident.”

Green did not respond to Daily Voice queries. On Friday, swimmers were taken out of the water at Blue Waters Beach, Mnandi Beach, and Muizenberg Beach following a shark sighting reported by Shark Spotters at Muizenberg shortly before 2pm. On Thursday, Shark Spotters were also alerted to a shark washed up at Sunrise Beach near Muizenberg.