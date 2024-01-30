Mystery surrounds the murder of a well-known businessman in Ottery who was gunned down in broad daylight on Friday. Rafik “Ralph” Arendse was shot and killed in Aaron Road shortly after 3pm, but details of the shooting remain sketchy.

While police have confirmed a murder docket has been opened, the family of Arendse – the owner of RVA Construction and Maintenance – declined to comment. His murder comes just two weeks after organisations hosted a peace vigil and concert amid gang shootings in the area. Arendse, who embraced Islam, was a family man and private contractor who did painting, building and electrical work. The City of Cape Town has clarified that he had not been doing any work for the municipality at the time of his murder and referred all enquiries to police.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says no arrests have been made as yet. Van Wyk reports: “Kindly be advised that the mentioned case number is a murder case registered for investigation at Grassy Park SAPS. Rafik “Ralph” Arendse who was shot and killed in Aaron road in Ottery on Friday, January 26 2024, just after 3pm. supplied image “The incident happened on 26 January at 3pm in Aaron Street, Ottery, where an adult man was shot and fatally wounded. Investigations continue.”

Arendse’s family declined to comment when approached about the tragedy but confirmed that he did not have any construction tenders and was not working at a site at the time of his death. A spokesperson says: “This is a sensitive topic and we do not know why he was killed.” Melvin Jonkers of the Grassy Park Community Police Forum says they are aware of the incident but could not comment on shootings at this stage.