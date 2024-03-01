After years of struggling on their own following the death of their parents, two young siblings received the keys to a brand new, fully-furnished home in Leiden, Delft. Sisanda Vukwana, 21, have been raising her brother Luto, 17, since she was fifteen years old, after their mom and older sister passed away.

As a child-headed household, they received minimal support from family and have been reliant on social grants. The orphans have been without a stable place to live, but on Monday they received a home from Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola. Old Mutual, Assupol and the Gift of the Givers were among the sponsors of the house.

More on this [WATCH] Bouncing back: Bouncy returns to social media after lifestyle challenges

Annually, the SAPS collaborate with various social and corporate partners, donating homes to victims of crime as part of their safety outreach program. An overjoyed Sisanda said the journey for her and her brother had not been easy. Sisanda Vukwana, 21, have been raising her brother Luto, 17, since she was fifteen years old, after their mom and older sister passed away. Here they stand in their new house call home. Picture: Patrick Louw Emotional big sister Sisanda says: “I looked for help, but no one could really assist me or my brother. It was when I met sis Nozuko [a local social worker] that everything changed.

“She helped us get the necessary attention and to be considered for this project.” She said a few weeks ago, a family member demolished their shack, which left them homeless. Minister Cele said he noted the vulnerability of the Vukwana siblings, who were left to fend for themselves.

The Minister says: “A human being is a human through another person, no matter who you are. Today, this has been made possible through us humans. “This area is known for crime. When I come to the Western Cape, this is normally the place that I need to go. But today that is a different story, a story of hope.” Commissioner Masemola urged residents in Delft to look out for child-headed households and alert authorities so that proper services can be rendered.