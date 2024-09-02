The mother of slain toddler Orderick Lucas will finally face the music as she is set to go on trial at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on a charge of child neglect. Davedine Lucas and her mother Cornelia Scheepers have both been charged with child neglect.

The allegations against them came to light several years ago when Davedine’s close friend, Melvyn Volkwyn, was found guilty of murdering the toddler at the Western Cape High Court. During the shocking trial which was heard by Acting Judge Nolundi Nyati in 2021, Davedine admitted on the witness stand to various acts including blowing Mandrax smoke into the toddler's face when he became “lastig”. Deceased: Orderick Lucas was only a year. Picture: supplied Orderick was last seen on 24 March 2019, but it was only four days later when his mother discovered he was missing.

On 2 April 2019, his tiny body was discovered in a drain a street away from his ouma’s home and Volkwyn was charged with his murder. This follows claims by Davedine that he was the last person to care for the boy. Volkwyn had denied this throughout the trial, claiming he handed the child back to her and outlined various incidents of neglect.

While on the witness stand, Davedine was confronted with medical reports showing the one-year-old child had suffered multiple illnesses in the months leading up to his death. Mang: Volkwyn found guilty of killing Orderick. Picture: Mahira Duval This included pneumonia, septic sores on his head and nose, ulcers on his genitals and anus, and that he suffered malnutrition and weight loss. Defence advocate Susan Kuun also highlighted the level of neglect and extensively questioned Davedine who later admitted to blowing Mandrax smoke in his face.

It was also revealed that Davedine’s mother, Cornelia Scheepers, violated a court order when she handed the toddler and his siblings back to their mother despite a court order removing them from Davedine’s care. It was later established that the ouma handed the children back to their parents as she wanted to celebrate her birthday. Adamant in her defence of Volkwyn, Kuun ripped into the family for neglecting Orderick saying they should all have been held responsible for the events leaving to his death.