Homeless people who have accepted the City of Cape Town's offer to move into a safe space before being forcibly evicted say they are afraid of what lies ahead for them, while others have refused to leave. More than 150 people squatting at City-owned sites have already accepted the City’s offer of dignified transitional shelter at Safe Spaces.

This comes after the Western Cape High Court ruled in June that mense at seven locations may be evicted. The majority of those who chose to leave squat at the Customs House Building on Heerengracht Street. Themba Bangani,54, said he agreed to go to a Safe Space because he had no other options.

Changes: Wisdom Nzvimbo. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “I want to change my life and get out of the street. They said if we go there they will make us an ID,” he said. Chane Lukas said she accepted the offer to provide her 4-year-old daughter a better future. “I want to get her some education, she must go to crèche next year. I told her we were moving and she is looking forward to it.”

Wisdom Nzvimbo, 35, claims he is afraid of losing his job if goes to the shelter. “I do my work, I have a car wash. I have a lot of tools here, and I don’t think they will allow my stuff there. “I’m not ready (to go), I like this place. I used to smoke tik and mandrax, so I'm rehabilitating myself here.”

By August 12, any person who is still occupying a City-owned space will be removed. The City said Safe Spaces will provide access to social workers, medical professionals, drug rehab centres and EPWP work amongst other things. But Sunay Leander, 48, who lives beneath the FW De Klerk bridge, says she will never stay in a shelter again.