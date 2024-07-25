Parents are calling for a substitute history teacher at Table View High School, who reportedly used the K-word during a lesson, to be skopped out of the skool. The incident reportedly took place on July 17.

One parent, Loyiso Mfubesi said the white teacher had used the racial slur during a lesson with Grade 12 learners. “She was clear that the K-thing was not an issue for her and shouldn’t be an issue for the kids because they were not there when it happened. And she stood by her belief on it and even though they asked her to stop and apologise, she still said she would not apologise,” he says. The learners reported the matter to the school management. Loyiso says the teacher should not be allowed back in the classroom while the investigation is still ongoing.

“If we allow such things to happen, it’s going to happen forever. Because there are no consequences. The fact that the school allows the teacher back in the classroom says to me they don’t have due care for black children who were insulted by the teacher.” The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the racist word was allegedly used as a part of a history lesson on Black Consciousness. She said the school acted immediately and submitted a report to the department. This included statements from the learners.

“The school is monitoring the classroom practice of the teacher and has apologised to the learners for the hurt they have experienced. If any learner requires counselling, they can be assisted.” Hammond said the incident is being investigated by the department’s Labour Relations directorate and a visit to the school has been scheduled for next week. “Based on the findings of that investigation, a decision will be made regarding a disciplinary hearing.”